William McGirt putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, William McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 591-yard par-5 18th, McGirt took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

McGirt his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McGirt's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.