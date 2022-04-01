Vince Whaley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.