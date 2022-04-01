  • Vince Whaley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Vincent Whaley makes eagle on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Vincent Whaley's crazy chip-in eagle at Valero

