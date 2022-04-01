Tyler Duncan shoots 10-over 82 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 135th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Duncan to 6 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Duncan reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 10 over for the round.