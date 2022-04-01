Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Troy Merritt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Merritt at even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt hit his drive 380 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 604-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area, his second shot went 130 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.