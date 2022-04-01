Trey Mullinax finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax hit his drive 351 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the second. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.