Tony Finau shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Tony Finau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Finau had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Finau's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Finau went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Finau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.