Taylor Moore shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Taylor Moore hit 2 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the first, 454-yard par-4, Moore hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Moore hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Moore's his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.