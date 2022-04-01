Takumi Kanaya shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Takumi Kanaya hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kanaya finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Kanaya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kanaya to 1 over for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Kanaya hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kanaya chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 1 under for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th, Kanaya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kanaya to even-par for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Kanaya chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Kanaya's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.