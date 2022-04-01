Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Kang hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kang's 194 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to even for the round.