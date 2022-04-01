Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On his second stroke on the 410-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Jaeger's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.