Si Woo Kim finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Kim's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Kim got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.