  • Shawn Stefani putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Shawn Stefani makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Shawn Stefani's 22-foot birdie putt at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Shawn Stefani makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.