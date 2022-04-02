Shawn Stefani putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Shawn Stefani hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stefani finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Shawn Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shawn Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Stefani had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Stefani chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Stefani hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Stefani's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stefani chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.