Seung-Yul Noh shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Noh had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Noh went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.