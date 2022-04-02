Seth Reeves shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Seth Reeves hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Reeves's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

Reeves hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even for the round.

Reeves missed the green on his first shot on the 241-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 35 yards for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Reeves's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reeves hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.