Strong putting brings Scott Stallings an even-par round two of the Valero Texas Open

Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 12th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Stallings to even for the round.