Scott Gutschewski putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Scott Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gutschewski's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 4 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 5 under for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gutschewski to 4 under for the round.