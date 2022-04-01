Samuel Saunders shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Samuel Saunders hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his day tied for 135th at 8 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 602-yard par-5 second, Saunders went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his sixth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Saunders to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Saunders's tee shot went 144 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Saunders's 194 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.

Saunders his second shot went 60 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Saunders to 4 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Saunders's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.