Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Sam Ryder hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 15th, Ryder's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Ryder's tee shot went 292 yards to the native area, his second shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.