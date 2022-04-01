Sahith Theegala delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Theegala finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Theegala hit his 248 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.