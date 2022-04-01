  • Ryan Palmer delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Ryan Palmer carded a 6-under, bogey-free 66 to climb to 10-under after 36 holes, taking a two-shot lead into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Ryan Palmer’s Round 2 highlights from Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Ryan Palmer carded a 6-under, bogey-free 66 to climb to 10-under after 36 holes, taking a two-shot lead into the weekend.