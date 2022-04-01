Ryan Palmer delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Valero Texas Open

Ryan Palmer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Ryan Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.