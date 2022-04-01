Ryan Brehm putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Ryan Brehm hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-5 second, Ryan Brehm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 2 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Brehm's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.