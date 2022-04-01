Russell Knox shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Knox went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.