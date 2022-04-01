Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Rory McIlroy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McIlroy hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 86 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.