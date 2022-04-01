Roger Sloan putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Roger Sloan got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan hit his tee at the green on the 241-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 62-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.