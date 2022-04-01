Robert Streb shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Streb's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.