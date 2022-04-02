Robert MacIntyre putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Robert MacIntyre hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Robert MacIntyre hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Robert MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, MacIntyre's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.