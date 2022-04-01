  • Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 14 at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.