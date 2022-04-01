Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Valero Texas Open

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Rickie Fowler hit his tee shot 255 yards to the native area on the 454-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.