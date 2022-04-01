Richy Werenski putts himself to an even-par second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Richy Werenski hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 61-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Werenski's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Werenski hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Werenski's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Werenski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to even-par for the round.