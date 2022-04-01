Richard Bland shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Richard Bland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bland finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Bland had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bland to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Bland's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.