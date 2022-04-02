Rasmus Hojgaard putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Valero Texas Open

Rasmus Hojgaard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Rasmus Hojgaard had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rasmus Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hojgaard's 90 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Hojgaard's tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hojgaard to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.