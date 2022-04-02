Peter Uihlein shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Peter Uihlein hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Uihlein's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to even-par for the round.

Uihlein tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.