  • Peter Uihlein shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Uihlein makes birdie on No. 3 at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.