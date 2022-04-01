Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.