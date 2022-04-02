Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 591-yard par-5 18th. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

Barjon hit his tee shot 307 yards to the native area on the 602-yard par-5 second. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

Barjon had a 354-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Barjon to 3 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Barjon chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.