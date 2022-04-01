  • Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Patton Kizzire hits his third from right in the middle of the water and escapes the hazard. He would go on to make par at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire’s escape makes a splash at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Patton Kizzire hits his third from right in the middle of the water and escapes the hazard. He would go on to make par at the par-5 18th hole.