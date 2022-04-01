-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire’s escape makes a splash at Valero
In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Patton Kizzire hits his third from right in the middle of the water and escapes the hazard. He would go on to make par at the par-5 18th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
Kizzire got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
