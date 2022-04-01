Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

Kizzire got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.