Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 15th, 464-yard par-4, Rodgers hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.