Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Perez got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.