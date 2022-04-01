Nick Watney shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Watney's tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 6 over for the round.