Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Taylor got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Taylor's tee shot went 253 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.