Nick Hardy putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Nick Hardy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Hardy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hardy's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.