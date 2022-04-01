Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lashley had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.