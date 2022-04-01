Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Pereira's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pereira's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Pereira had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Pereira chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pereira's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.