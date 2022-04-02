Min Woo Lee finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Min Woo Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Lee's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.