Michael Gligic shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Gligic took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Gligic to 4 over for the day.

On the par-4 15th, Gligic's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.