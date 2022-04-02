Strong putting brings Max McGreevy an even-par round two of the Valero Texas Open

Max McGreevy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Max McGreevy had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, McGreevy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, McGreevy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McGreevy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.