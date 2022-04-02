Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, McNealy's 83 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, McNealy's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.