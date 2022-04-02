Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwab hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Schwab hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 12th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.