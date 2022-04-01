Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

NeSmith's tee shot went 292 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, NeSmith's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to even-par for the round.