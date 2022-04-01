Matt Wallace shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 138th at 9 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Wallace's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Wallace's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

At the 12th, 410-yard par-4, Wallace hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Wallace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 3 over for the round.