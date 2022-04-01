Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Dylan Frittelli and Kevin Chappell; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Kuchar hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kuchar's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.