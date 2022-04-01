  • Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar shot a 3-under 69, getting to 8-under after 36 holes, and trails the lead by two going into the weekend.
    Extended Highlights

    Matt Kuchar’s Round 2 highlights from Valero

