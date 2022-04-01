Matt Jones shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Matt Jones hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green third, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Jones's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.