  • Matt Jones shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matt Jones makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Jones makes birdie on No. 8 at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matt Jones makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.